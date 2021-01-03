site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Active Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
Peters (calf) is active for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
The 27-year-old missed the previous two games with the calf injury, but he'll be back on the field for Week 17. Now that he's healthy, Peters should reclaim his starting role at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey.
