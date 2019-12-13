Play

Peters had two tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed during Thursday's 42-21 win over the Jets.

It was a relatively quiet game for Peters, but in coverage terms that's rarely a bad thing. The 26-year-old has 33 tackles (27 solo), three interceptions and two touchdowns this season.

