Peters (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Ravens' injury report Thursday.
Peters was limited during practice Wednesday after being ruled inactive for last Sunday's season opener, but his ability to fully participate Thursday seems to indicate that he's ready to play again this season. The two-time All-Pro has been sidelined since suffering a season-ending torn ACL just before the start of the 2021 campaign. Peters recorded 52 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions over 14 games in 2020, and he should help form one of the league's most dominant cornerback duos while lining up alongside Marlon Humphrey (groin) once again in 2022.