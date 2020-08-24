Peters (undisclosed) was a full participant at practice Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Peters missed practice Sunday due to an issue coach John Harbaugh described as a soft-tissue injury. The fact that Peters was back a day later is a positive sign for the injury going forward in the hopes that he doesn't aggravate the injury. Peters will likely go back to his usual workload taking first-team reps at practice.
