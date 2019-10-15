The Rams traded Peters to the Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the placement of Aqib Talib (ribs) on IR and now this deal, the Rams are turning away from their CB duo after 18 regular-season games and one Super Bowl run. Upon joining the Ravens, Peters likely will start opposite young corner Marlon Humphrey with Jimmy Smith dealing with an MCL injury.