Peters had one solo tackle and returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown during Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson hadn't thrown an interception through his first six games of the year, but Peters jumped a throw near the sideline and had an easy trip to the endzone for the Ravens' first touchdown of the day. Peters already has two pick-sixes in seven games this season.

