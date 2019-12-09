Ravens' Marcus Peters: Dominant coverage in win
Peters recorded four tackles (three solo) and three defended passes during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.
Peters notched his highest single-game defended passes mark of the season during Week 14's win. His most important deflection of the day came on Buffalo's final offensive play of the contest, in coverage of John Brown on fourth down. Peters has a favorable matchup against the Jets coming up Week 15.
More News
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Picks off another in win•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Runs back another INT for six•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Logs season high in tackles•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Delivers TD in Baltimore debut•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Will play against Seahawks•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Dealt to Baltimore•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...