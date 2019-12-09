Play

Peters recorded four tackles (three solo) and three defended passes during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

Peters notched his highest single-game defended passes mark of the season during Week 14's win. His most important deflection of the day came on Buffalo's final offensive play of the contest, in coverage of John Brown on fourth down. Peters has a favorable matchup against the Jets coming up Week 15.

