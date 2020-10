Peters, who is dealing with a thigh injury, is expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Peters logged NP/LP/LP leading up to the game, and this news signifies that the cornerback didn't suffer a setback leading up to Sunday. Expect the official word on Peters' status to come 90 minutes prior to kickoff, but he'll likely once again man a starting role in the secondary for Week 5.