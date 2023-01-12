Peters (calf) was listed as a full participant on the Ravens' injury report Thursday.
Peters sat out the final three games of the regular season with a mild calf strain suffered Week 15. The 30-year-old was initially limited during practice Wednesday, but he now appears ready to play heading into Sunday's tilt against the Bengals in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Peters has served as one of Baltimore's top cornerbacks when healthy over the past two seasons, and he should reprise this spot opposite 2022 Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey.
