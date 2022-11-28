Peters recorded eight tackles (six solo) while recovering a fumble in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Peters finished with a season-high eight tackles, nearly doubling his previous best five stops from Week 5. In addition, the cornerback was able to pick up a fumble recovery after Tyus Bowser recorded a strip sack in the third quarter. Peters has now made 36 tackles this year, including a sack, while deflecting five passes, securing an interception and both forcing two fumbles and recovering two fumbles over 10 games.