The Ravens are expected to reach a decision on the status of Peters (calf) -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants -- following a pregame workout, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Though Pelissero notes that Peters put in a good workout for the Ravens on Friday, he was still listed as a non-participant on the team's official injury report for the third day in a row. While players are typically ruled out for games if they don't practice ahead of time, Peters apparently will get the green light if his calf responds well to his early-morning workout. An official resolution on Peters' status will come when the Ravens release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.