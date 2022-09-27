Peters recorded a tackle, an interception and a fumble recovery Sunday in the Ravens' 37-26 win over the Patriots.

Peters secured the last of Mac Jones' three interceptions on the day with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, effectively salting the game away for Baltimore. On the Patriots' prior drive, Peters found himself in the right place at the right time when New England was attempting to overcome a five-point deficit, as he pounced on a Nelson Agholor fumble forced by teammate Kyle Hamilton to give the Ravens possession in plus territory. As usual, Peters didn't supplement his turnovers with much tackle production, but the 29-year-old remains one of the NFL's more opportunistic ballhawks when healthy. He's now tallied 32 interceptions through 93 career regular-season games.