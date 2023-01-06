Peters (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
Peters has missed back-to-back games after suffering a calf strain in Week 15. The veteran cornerback was limited at practice Wednesday through Friday, so his availability will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday.
