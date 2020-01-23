Ravens' Marcus Peters: Impact season comes to an end
Peters recorded two solo tackles and one defended pass during Baltimore's divisional-round playoff loss to the Titans.
After playing six games for the Rams to begin the 2019 season, Peters was traded to the Ravens and played the remaining 10 games of the regular season in Baltimore. In all, he wraps up the 2019 campaign with 53 tackles (40 solo), 14 defended passes and five five interceptions, two of which he returned for scores. The 27-year-old inked a three-year, $42 million contract extension with the Ravens on Dec. 28, so he's locked into a starting role in the team's secondary when the 2020 season kicks off.
