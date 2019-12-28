Ravens' Marcus Peters: Inks three-year extension
Peters (chest) signed a three-year, $42 million contract extension with $32 million guaranteed on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Ravens traded linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for Peters in October. He's been superb for the new squad and will avoid free agency in March. Since arriving in Baltimore, Peters has allowed just 5.4 yards per target and two touchdowns over nine games, and he's recorded three interceptions, taking two back for touchdowns. The 26-year-old corner remains questionable for Sunday's season finale against Pittsburgh.
