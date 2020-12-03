Peters collected six tackles and two pass deflections during Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers.

Peters has been impactful, but not quite as dominant in coverage as he was during 2019 when he earned his second All-Pro nod. The 27-year-old does have three interceptions to his name this season, but he's surrendered a 66.7 percent completion rate with 13.3 yards allowed per completion. Peters was far more formidable last year, conceding just a 56.9 percent rate with 9.6 yards allowed per completion over nine games with the Ravens. He's found alternative ways to disrupt opposing offenses, thus far registering two fumble recoveries in 2020 while already tying a career high with three forced fumbles.