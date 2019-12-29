Play

Peters (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Peters was able to practice at full speed Friday, so his chest injury doesn't appear to be a major concern. The Ravens locked down the No. 1 seed in the AFC already, so Peters isn't expected to play much, if at all, the day after signing a three-year, $42 million contract extension.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends