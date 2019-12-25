Play

Peters (chest) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

The Ravens didn't actually hold practice Wednesday, but it appears as though Peters suffered a chest injury during Week 16's win over the Browns. Having already secured the top seed in the AFC, Baltimore may opt to rest the veteran cornerback during Sunday's tilt against the Steelers.

