Peters (back) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
This appears to be a new injury for Peters, and it's concerning that he would've sat out of the Ravens practiced Tuesday. The team likely will return to the field for an official practice Wednesday, and that session should provide a better indication of his status. If Peters can't play through it in Saturday's divisional-round game against the Bills, Anthony Averett likely will start on the outside opposite Marlon Humphrey.