Peters (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
Peters didn't practice all week, putting him on the wrong track for Sunday's game. Nearly the entire Ravens cornerback corps is dealing with an injury, headlined by Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) -- who has already been ruled out -- and Peters. In addition, Tramon Williams (thigh), Anthony Averett (ankle) and Davontae Harris (ankle) are questionable. It's a fool's errand to project how the Ravens' secondary will shake out this week behind Marlon Humphrey, who is the only corner with a clean bill of health.