Peters racked up eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Patriots.

Peters amassed a season high eight tackles while playing 100 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps Sunday night, and the former Ram has now defended at least one pass in three consecutive games. An easier matchup in Cincinnati awaits, with Ryan Finley named the Bengals' starting quarterback following the team's decision to bench veteran Andy Dalton.