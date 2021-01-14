Peters (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The Ravens hosted their first official practice of the week Wednesday, and it's concerning that Peters was missing, especially because this is a new injury. The 28-year-old cornerback will aim to get on the field for Thursday's session to improve his chances of playing in the AFC divisional round against the Bills on Saturday. If Peters can't go, Anthony Averett likely will be promoted to a starting cornerback role.