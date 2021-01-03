Peters (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After opening the week as a limited participant in practice, Peters cleared up most of the concern about his health by practicing fully Thursday and Friday. The Ravens still elected to give him a designation heading into the regular-season finale, but that just appears to be a precaution in the event Peters suffers a setback during pregame warmups. Before the cornerback missed the Ravens' last two games, he had started in each of the previous 13 contests, tallying 51 tackles and three interceptions.

More News