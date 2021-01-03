Peters (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After opening the week as a limited participant in practice, Peters cleared up most of the concern about his health by practicing fully Thursday and Friday. The Ravens still elected to give him a designation heading into the regular-season finale, but that just appears to be a precaution in the event Peters suffers a setback during pregame warmups. Before the cornerback missed the Ravens' last two games, he had started in each of the previous 13 contests, tallying 51 tackles and three interceptions.