Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable despite full practice
Peters (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown with Pittsburgh.
Despite logging full participation at Friday's practice, Peters is still questionable, signaling coach John Harbaugh may elect to rest his veteran cornerback. If Peters is rested, it would likely be Anthony Averett and Brandon Carr to see an increase in snaps for the game.
More News
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Listed as 'DNP' on estimated report•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Three tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Adds another pass breakup•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Dominant coverage in win•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Picks off another in win•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Runs back another INT for six•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...