Peters (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown with Pittsburgh.

Despite logging full participation at Friday's practice, Peters is still questionable, signaling coach John Harbaugh may elect to rest his veteran cornerback. If Peters is rested, it would likely be Anthony Averett and Brandon Carr to see an increase in snaps for the game.

