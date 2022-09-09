Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular season opener against the Jets.
Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.