Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 5
RotoWire Staff
Oct 9, 2020
Peters (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
Peters was able to finish the week as a limited practice participant, but barring a setback he should be able to play Sunday. The 27-year-old has 12 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery through four games.
