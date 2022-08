Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rest off.