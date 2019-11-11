Ravens' Marcus Peters: Runs back another INT for six
Peters recorded a pick-six and six tackles in Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.
Ryan Finley almost finished the first half of his NFL debut without a turnover until Peters welcomed him to the league by stepping in front of a pass in the red zone and returning it 89 yards for the Ravens' fourth score of the afternoon. This was Peters' second pick-six in three games with Baltimore, and he's tied with Earl Thomas and Marlon Humphrey for the most picks on the team (two). The Ravens host the Texans in Week 11, and Peters could get a large share of DeAndre Hopkins.
