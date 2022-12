Peters was diagnosed with a mild calf strain Monday and is expected to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peters suffered the calf injury in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns and while he is set to miss some action, his absence is expected to be a short one. The cornerback will likely return before the end of the regular season, but while he's out, Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour could step into more substantial roles in the secondary for the time being.