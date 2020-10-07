Peters (thigh) is not practicing Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Peters has played at least 90 percent of defensive snaps every game this season, including Sunday's win over Washington, so his absence from practice may be due to both workload reasons and his thigh injury. He'll have two more chances to resume participating ahead of Baltimore's upcoming match against the Bengals on Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Back to work•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Sidelined during practice•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Impact season comes to an end•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Limited snaps expected•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Inks three-year extension•
-
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable despite full practice•