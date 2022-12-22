Peters (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Falcons, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Peters is expected to miss some time after being diagnosed with a mild calf strain Monday, so his inability to play Week 16 doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 29-year-old's next chance to play will come against the Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 1. With Peters sidelined, said second-year cornerback Brandon Stephens will likely step up into a much bigger role against Atlanta, according to Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site.