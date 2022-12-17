site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Suffers calf injury Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Peters is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Browns due to a calf injury.
Peters recorded three tackles before leaving Saturday's contest with a calf injury. Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are candidates for increased snaps while Peters is sidelined.
