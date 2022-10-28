Peters recorded three tackles in Thursday's win over the Buccaneers.
Peters continued to play a significant role in the Ravens' secondary and had the tough task of trying to shut down Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He had a chance for a bigger performance but dropped an interception in the second half on an inaccurate throw by Tom Brady. Peters now has multiple tackles in five of seven games on the campaign, while also racking up five passes defended and an interception.
