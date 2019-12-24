Play

Peters recorded three tackles, all solo, and a pass defensed across 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Peters now has 52 tackles on the season to go along with 14 passes defensed and five interceptions. With the Ravens having secure the top seed in the AFC, there is a chance the team opts to rest their veteran cornerback Sunday against the Steelers.

