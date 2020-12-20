Peters (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Peters was considered questionable after sitting out practice this week and won't be suiting up Sunday. Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) is also sidelined, though fellow corners Tramon Williams (thigh), Anthony Averett (ankle) and Davontae Harris (ankle) are cleared to play after also being listed as questionable.
