Ravens' Marcus Peters: Will play against Seahawks
Coach John Harbaugh said Peters, who was acquired via trade from the Rams on Tuesday, will play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Peters will immediately slot in as the Ravens' No. 1 cornerback opposite of Marlon Humphrey. According to Pro Football Focus, Peters was the seventh-ranked cornerback through five weeks, and he has three pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six over the last three games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...