Coach John Harbaugh said Peters, who was acquired via trade from the Rams on Tuesday, will play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Peters will immediately slot in as the Ravens' No. 1 cornerback opposite of Marlon Humphrey. According to Pro Football Focus, Peters was the seventh-ranked cornerback through five weeks, and he has three pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six over the last three games.