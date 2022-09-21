Williams totaled 10 tackles (seven solo) and two interceptions during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Williams backed up his 12-tackle, one-interception performance in the season opener with another stellar outing in Week 2. The 25-year-old defensive back picked off Tua Tagovailoa on the first drive off the game and added another interception at the end of the second quarter before the quarterback diced up Baltimore's secondary in the second half. Williams leads his new team in tackles through two games and is only one interception shy of his career-high four, which he's done twice during his six-year career.