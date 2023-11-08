Williams (hamstring) was not listed on Baltimore's injury report Wednesday.
Williams has missed the Ravens' last three games recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 6 against Tennessee, but it now looks like he should play in Week 10. He figures to step back into a starting role at safety next to Kyle Hamilton come Sunday.
