Williams posted nine tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Steelers.
Williams tied Roquan Smith with nine tackles, which was good for second on the team behind Chuck Clark. Across nine appearances, Williams has totaled 54 tackles, seven pass defenses, four interceptions and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Returns to active roster•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Will have to wait another week•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Marking progress•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Headed to IR•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Expected to miss extended time•