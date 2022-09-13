Williams recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) and one interception in his first game with the Ravens on Sunday.

Williams led Baltimore in tackles during his first game as one of the team's starting safeties Sunday, playing all 84 of the team's defensive snaps. The 25-year-old also intercepted Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in the first quarter. Williams' impressive debut could be an early sign of his potentially starring role within the Ravens' secondary in 2022.