Williams is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a wrist injury.
Williams totaled two solo tackles to begin Sunday's matchup, but he was labeled as doubtful to return shortly after halftime. Assuming Williams is unable to return, Kyle Hamilton should see increased playing time to close out the game.
