Williams (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Texans.

Williams collected four tackles (three solo) before sustaining a shoulder injury at some point during the first half. The seventh-year safety was a major contributor when healthy for Baltimore last season, totaling 61 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions across just 10 games. With Williams sidelined, Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone will likely step up into bigger roles alongside starting strong safety Kyle Hamilton.