Williams (pectoral) will not undergo surgery or be placed on injured reserve, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

This would seem to be good news for Williams and the Ravens defense, although there is no current timetable for his return. However, one can assume if he is avoiding IR, then the team believes he may not need to miss four more weeks. The veteran safety suffered the injury Week 1 and did not suit up in Sunday's win over the Bengals with Geno Stone starting in his place.