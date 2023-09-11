Williams will be out for "a while" and is considering surgery after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday's 25-9 win versus Houston, Sherree Burruss of NFL Network reports.

If there's any good news for Williams, it's that the injury may not end his season entirely. With that being said, the loss of their starting free safety for the foreseeable future represents a big blow to an already-banged-up Baltimore secondary. 2021 third-rounder Brandon Stephens will probably step in to start alongside Kyle Hamilton until Williams is healthy enough to return.