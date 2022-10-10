Williams suffered a dislocated wrist in Sunday's Week 5 win over the Bengals, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

Williams is expected to miss a "significant" amount of time according to head coach John Harbaugh following the wrist injury. It's a big blow for the Ravens' secondary after the safety posted 33 tackles, five pass deflections and three interceptions while recovering a fumble over the first five weeks. In his absence, rookie Kyle Hamilton will likely step into a starting role.