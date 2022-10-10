The Ravens placed Williams (wrist) on injured reserve Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Williams dislocated his wrist during Sunday's primetime win over the Bengals and will be sidelined for at least four games after landing on injured reserve. It's possible Williams misses even more time, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the issue shouldn't be season ending. In Williams' absence, expect rookie Kyle Hamilton to step into a starting role.
