Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
Williams returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. The 2017 second-round pick has only played in three games this season but will look to be ready to go for Baltimore's game against the Seahawks on Sunday.
