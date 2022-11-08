Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he is hopeful to have Marcus Williams (wrist) back in December, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams dislocated his wrist in Week 5 against the Bengals, and he was placed on IR the next day, Oct. 10. Although no official timetable for his return was given at the time, he wasn't expected to miss the remainder of the season, so a December return makes sense. The veteran safety's eventual return will certainly be a boon to the team's defense, which has dealt with numerous injuries this season.