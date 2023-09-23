Williams (pectoral) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Colts.
After sitting out practice all week, it is not surprising to see Williams get scratched for Week 3. The absence will be his second straight after he went down in Week 1, which means Geno Stone could again be in line for an increased role. The safety will now focus on recovering in time for a potential Week 4 return.
