The Ravens activated Williams (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Williams suffered a wrist injury Week 5 that sidelined him on IR until he was designated to return to practice Nov. 23. While he was activated in time to play against Denver in Week 13, he now appears set to reprise a starting role in the Ravens' previously undermanned secondary. Williams recorded 33 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions going down Week 5, and he should return to his every-down role alongside Chuck Clark on Sunday.